Advertisement

Do the Chiefs finally have a championship-caliber defense? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports Videos
1

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Info Solutions' Bryce Rossler to discuss what it would take for the Chiefs to lose this postseason, including how Kansas City's defense has improved immensely under Steve Spagnuolo. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.