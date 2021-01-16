Chiefs final injury report: Sammy Watkins and Willie Gay Jr. are out vs. Browns
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two key players when they host the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional round contest on Sunday. The Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to injury.
Watkins has been a clutch playoff performer for the Chiefs as well as one of the team’s top receivers. He caught 37 passes in 10 games for Kansas City in 2020. Gay is the Chiefs’ top coverage linebacker.
Cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Deon Yelder and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are questionable for Sunday’s game. Edwards-Helaire is efforting to return from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for several weeks. The rookie RB was the team’s leading rusher and a very effective receiving option out of the backfield, too.
From our friends at Chiefs Wire, the official injury report:
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
CB Rashad Fenton
Ankle/Foot
LP
Questionable
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Ankle
DNP
OUT
WR Sammy Watkins
Calf
DNP
OUT
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Ankle
DNP
Questionable
TE Deon Yelder
Groin
DNP
Questionable
RB Le’Veon Bell
Knee
FP
–
OT Mike Remmers
Back
FP
–
LB Ben Niemann
Hamstring
FP
–
DT Derrick Nnadi
Knee
FP
–
WR Demarcus Robinson
Back
FP
–
DB Armani Watts
Concussion
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
