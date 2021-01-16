Chiefs final injury report: Sammy Watkins and Willie Gay Jr. are out vs. Browns

Jeff Risdon
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two key players when they host the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional round contest on Sunday. The Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to injury.

Watkins has been a clutch playoff performer for the Chiefs as well as one of the team’s top receivers. He caught 37 passes in 10 games for Kansas City in 2020. Gay is the Chiefs’ top coverage linebacker.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Deon Yelder and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are questionable for Sunday’s game. Edwards-Helaire is efforting to return from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for several weeks. The rookie RB was the team’s leading rusher and a very effective receiving option out of the backfield, too.

From our friends at Chiefs Wire, the official injury report:

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

CB Rashad Fenton

Ankle/Foot

LP

Questionable

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Ankle

DNP

OUT

WR Sammy Watkins

Calf

DNP

OUT

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Ankle

DNP

Questionable

TE Deon Yelder

Groin

DNP

Questionable

RB Le’Veon Bell

Knee

FP

OT Mike Remmers

Back

FP

LB Ben Niemann

Hamstring

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Knee

FP

WR Demarcus Robinson

Back

FP

DB Armani Watts

Concussion

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

