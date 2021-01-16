Chiefs final injury report: Sammy Watkins and Willie Gay Jr. are out vs. Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two key players when they host the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional round contest on Sunday. The Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to injury.

Watkins has been a clutch playoff performer for the Chiefs as well as one of the team’s top receivers. He caught 37 passes in 10 games for Kansas City in 2020. Gay is the Chiefs’ top coverage linebacker.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Deon Yelder and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are questionable for Sunday’s game. Edwards-Helaire is efforting to return from an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for several weeks. The rookie RB was the team’s leading rusher and a very effective receiving option out of the backfield, too.

From our friends at Chiefs Wire, the official injury report:

Player Injury Participation* Designation CB Rashad Fenton Ankle/Foot LP Questionable LB Willie Gay Jr. Ankle DNP OUT WR Sammy Watkins Calf DNP OUT RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ankle DNP Questionable TE Deon Yelder Groin DNP Questionable RB Le’Veon Bell Knee FP – OT Mike Remmers Back FP – LB Ben Niemann Hamstring FP – DT Derrick Nnadi Knee FP – WR Demarcus Robinson Back FP – DB Armani Watts Concussion FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

