Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah sits out of team drills at Day 1 of rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs’ top draft pick didn’t participate in team drills during the first day of rookie minicamp.

Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah was held out of team drills during Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice for unknown reasons. He was spotted taking part in warm-ups, but he didn’t have his helmet, which is usually a surefire indication that a player won’t practice.

Video of warm-ups revealed that Anudike-Uzomah was seen with a wrap on his right hand, suggesting he might be dealing with an injury.

Mitch Holthus and Matt McMullen recently revealed on an episode of their podcast that Anudike-Uzomah broke his hand on the last play of the Sugar Bowl. The rookie pass rusher also sat out of testing at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine due to a right foot injury. It’s not currently clear what he’s dealing with that is keeping him out of practice and Andy Reid won’t talk to the media until Monday when rookie minicamp wraps up.

Clearly, he’s dealing with some sort of ailment that the team doesn’t want to be aggravated. Right now, he’s not missing too much in terms of on-field work as rookie minicamp tends to be a bit chaotic. Rest assured, they want him fresh and on the field during OTAs and mandatory minicamp when veterans are in the building.

