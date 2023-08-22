Chiefs DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah admits he still has ‘a ways to go’

Chiefs rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (also known as “FAU”) has looked good through the first two weeks of the preseason, but he’ll be the first to admit that he still has plenty of learning to do.

He said as much during Monday’s press conference, just two days after the team defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in preseason Week 2.

“Development-wise, I still have a ways to go,” said Anudike-Uzomah. “I got a little bit better. I got the hang of things, but obviously, it’s just preseason … but it was good work just to have me go out there and play against real people, play against NFL people that are different than my teammates.”

Through two weeks, FAU has earned five total quarterback pressures and two tackles (both defensive stops) on 77 defensive snaps. He hasn’t yet earned his first sack, but given his pressure numbers, a sack could come soon.

It’s important to note that expectations for rookie defensive ends, even first-rounders, should be tempered in year one. For comparison, Chiefs DE Georgia Karlaftis, a 2022 first-rounder, earned plenty of QB pressures early last season but didn’t earn his first full sack until Week 11. But then, the sacks came easier – Karlaftis posted 6.5 sacks in the Chiefs’ final 10 games (including the postseason), totaling seven for the year.

Moral of the story: It’s likely that FAU will take time to find his stride. As long as he’s putting in the work and slowly progressing, things should come together for him by the end of the year (maybe even sooner).

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire