Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman announces his retirement from NFL

Kansas City Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman has announced his retirement after a 10-year NFL career.

Sherman was slated to become a free agent this offseason and expressed interest in returning to the Chiefs for a ninth season. Instead, it seems that Sherman has decided to call it a career and move onto the next chapter of his life. His retirement announcement would suggest that the next chapter will have something to do with the Homeland Security Investigations branch, possibly flying helicopters?

Check out his retirement video shared to Twitter down below:

One of the longest-tenured players on the team, Sherman first joined the Chiefs in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2013. In an era where the NFL was moving away from the fullback position, Sherman seemed to thrive. He quickly established himself as a leader on the offense and on special teams in Kansas City.

Over the course of his eight seasons with the Chiefs, Sherman was mostly used as a blocker and on special teams. He only recorded a total of 27 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown when rushing the ball during his career. He made a larger impact in the passing game, especially on screen passes, catching 53 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns. In 2018, Sherman earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and in 2019 he became a Super Bowl champion with Kansas City.

Story continues

Sherman will be remembered for his leadership and light-hearted nature. ‘Sausage’ would always show up to training camp in ridiculous costumes, and was a strong presence in the locker room. Perhaps his most memorable moment will be his block in Super Bowl LIV, which paved the way for Damien Williams to score the touchdown that would ice the game.

List