Chiefs favored to win sixth consecutive AFC West title in 2021

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to make AFC West history during the 2021 NFL season.

Currently, the Chiefs are on a historic streak of success within the AFC West division. Prior to the 2017 season, the team had never won consecutive AFC West titles. Little did they know their streak of success would continue. Last year, they reached five consecutive titles for the first time in franchise history, matching the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos as the only teams to do so within the division.

For the upcoming season, Kansas City is favored to take home the AFC West title for a sixth consecutive season. If they were to do this, they’d become the first AFC West team to win the division six consecutive times since its inception in 1960.

Here’s a look at the latest betting odds on AFC West division winners from BetMGM:

Team

Odds

Kansas City Chiefs

-275

Denver Broncos

+450

Los Angeles Chargers

+600

Las Vegas Raiders

+1600

Surprisingly, the only team to beat the Chiefs last season (Las Vegas) has the worst odds to win the division. The Broncos, who have the longest active losing streak against Kansas City at 11 consecutive games, have the second-best odds to win the division. Really, there’s not much faith here that any AFC West team has closed the gap on K.C. this offseason.

Among NFL teams favored to win their division, the Chiefs were given the best odds. Even the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favored at just -155 to win the NFC South. It just goes to show how much faith sportsbooks have in the Chiefs, and not just over AFC West opponents, but the rest of the NFL too.

Unfortunately, these odds won’t stop national media from picking the Chargers to win the AFC West division this offseason. We all know how those predictions always turn out. Be sure to keep an eye on these odds as we get closer to the 2021 season. They could certainly change as we learn more about the 2021 iteration of the Chiefs during the course of the offseason program.

