Fans cheer as the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer as they win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This was just the second overtime in Super Bowl history and the first under the NFL's new rules.
Super Bowl LVIII came down to overtime.
The Chiefs have won a third Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
It took a long time for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII to be scored.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Kittle's catch in the fourth quarter set up a score two plays later. But the extra point was blocked, keeping the Chiefs within a field goal.
Kelce was upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal second-quarter play that resulted in a Chiefs turnover.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Patrick Mahomes posted 333 passing yards and led the Chiefs in rushing at the Super Bowl.
Toney hasn't played in a game since Dec. 17 against the Patriots.
A loss to the Raiders was among the big moments in the Chiefs' season.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
