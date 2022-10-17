Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

Pete Grathoff
·3 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Sunday’s game lived up to the hype.

The Buffalo Bills edged the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a contest that featured untimely turnovers, big plays and a fair share of questionable calls.

Buffalo, 5-1, maintained its spot atop the AFC, while the Chiefs’ record dropped to 4-2.

Chiefs fans were bummed about the loss but many believed it didn’t doom Kansas City’s season.

This is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter.

A fan on Facebook wrote: “They played a great game & someone has to lose This time it was us Just come back & continue to play your best & you will still win many games. Thanks for the entertainment as always”

Another wrote: “Two great teams & sadly, the Chiefs were on the losing side this time! Stay strong, KC Chiefs & get back on the winning track! You can all win, again! From a true & loyal fan!!!”

This is what a third wrote: “Good game knew it would come down to the wire Mahomes don’t make too many mistakes like (that) but is wat it is on to meet week #CHIEFSKINGDOM”

A fan on Reddit wrote: “Lots of season left. Don’t let a close October loss to a good football team ruin the week for you”

Another shared this: “Yeah the defense was way better than expected and the Bills look like a far cry from the dominant juggernaut people seem to think they are. They are very good but we’ll get em next time”

A fan on Reddit shared this: “Our inability to capitalize on turnovers hurt. I’m not sure if it was players or play calling. Probably both.”

A fan on Facebook wrote: “Had it in our fingertips and gave it away”

