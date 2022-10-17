Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills

Sunday’s game lived up to the hype.

The Buffalo Bills edged the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a contest that featured untimely turnovers, big plays and a fair share of questionable calls.

Buffalo, 5-1, maintained its spot atop the AFC, while the Chiefs’ record dropped to 4-2.

Chiefs fans were bummed about the loss but many believed it didn’t doom Kansas City’s season.

This is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter.

#ChiefsKingdom I hate losing but let's not take it from #BillsMafia They played a great game. Plus I'd rather lose now than lose to them in the playoffs. @Chiefs it ended or a game of possession like many do and it wasn't in our favor. Let's get ready for the 49ers! — KingChiefdom (@Bigshippy811) October 17, 2022

This is the most calm I've been after a Chiefs loss lol now if we lose to the 49ers or play like trash I will throw a fit #Chiefs — Phil Smith (@thegoatsmith13) October 17, 2022

Getting tired of watching other teams get home with a 3-4 man pass rush while the opposing QB has all the time in the world unless we blitz like crazy #ChiefsKingdom — Corey Heath (@CoreyHeath2013) October 17, 2022

A fan on Facebook wrote: “They played a great game & someone has to lose This time it was us Just come back & continue to play your best & you will still win many games. Thanks for the entertainment as always”

Another wrote: “Two great teams & sadly, the Chiefs were on the losing side this time! Stay strong, KC Chiefs & get back on the winning track! You can all win, again! From a true & loyal fan!!!”

This is what a third wrote: “Good game knew it would come down to the wire Mahomes don’t make too many mistakes like (that) but is wat it is on to meet week #CHIEFSKINGDOM”

Current thoughts on the #chiefs:

•We are getting bullied in the trenches.

•The pass rush is bad outside of Chris Jones. Someone needs to step up.

•The O-line has regressed from last year and it's frustrating to see.

•Andy needs to call better plays to beat quick pressure. — AJ Nightingale (@AJ_Nightingale1) October 17, 2022

Down two of our top corners, a LB, and a safety and almost beat the Bills. We’ll see them in the postseason — Nathan Snowman (@NathanSnowman) October 16, 2022

(Enter swear word here) bills! Good game tho. Kansas City made ALOT of mistakes…and missed a FG. I don’t feel so bad about this one. We’ll see y’all @BuffaloBills later!!!love the rivalry! #ChiefsKingdom — Big fish Trucker (@McclishBig) October 17, 2022

A fan on Reddit wrote: “Lots of season left. Don’t let a close October loss to a good football team ruin the week for you”

Another shared this: “Yeah the defense was way better than expected and the Bills look like a far cry from the dominant juggernaut people seem to think they are. They are very good but we’ll get em next time”

Oh well. Not worried, this won’t ruin our season. — Kreevez (4-2) (@Kreevez_) October 16, 2022

Chiefs fans take a deep breath…it’ll be okay. Stay healthy and keep trucking. The season is a long one. — Tyler Blake Fuller (@full_of_it_81) October 17, 2022

A fan on Reddit shared this: “Our inability to capitalize on turnovers hurt. I’m not sure if it was players or play calling. Probably both.”

It feels weird not being upset about a loss today #ChiefsKingdom — Matt Waechter (@CJjeepdude) October 17, 2022

A fan on Facebook wrote: “Had it in our fingertips and gave it away”