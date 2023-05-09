Chiefs fans were abuzz over Chris Jones’ Twitter message to Frank Clark
USA Today’s Touchdown Wire lists former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark as one of the top remaining NFL free agents.
NFL Trade Rumors has Clark slotted as the No. 3 best free agent available to teams.
Could a former Chiefs player be angling to be reunited with Clark? It sure seems like Chris Jones wants Clark to return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
“@TheRealFrankC_ Lets finish it..... @Chiefs,” Jones wrote on Twitter.
@TheRealFrankC_ Lets finish it..... @Chiefs
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) May 8, 2023
The Chiefs’ first priority would seem to be working out a long-term deal with Jones, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season.
After that, could the Chiefs try to bring back Clark? He had 23 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Chiefs, then added 10 1/2 more in 12 playoff games in KC.
Chiefs fans were abuzz at the thought of Clark, 29, coming back to play alongside Jones. Here is a sample of what they were saying.
— Gina Chiefs (@GinaChiefs) May 9, 2023
I would be ecstatic if Frank comes back.
— Wuu33 (@wuu46and2) May 8, 2023
Inject this in my veins. https://t.co/iX8f3GJJ56
— Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) May 9, 2023
Do it!!!! Cmon shark!!!! ️
— ️Katie️ (@xohellokatiexo) May 8, 2023
If this happens, my heart may explode. https://t.co/sE3L82Fmuq
— Liz ️️ (@LizzyS923) May 9, 2023
Hell yeah Stone Cold. Time to get the band back together.
— Chad Van Dam (@ChadVanDam11) May 8, 2023
Pleeeeeeeeeease https://t.co/M2cxK6xEQd
— Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) May 8, 2023
Do it @Chiefs do it
— Jay D (@jackdierks) May 8, 2023
Manifesting this https://t.co/wlR5Zlqkik
— Becca (@beccadance8) May 8, 2023
YOOOOOOOOO ID BE SO HYPE
— Tuxy (@nickbrennerr) May 8, 2023
We want @TheRealFrankC_ back please!!! Make it happen @Chiefs!
— T.N.W.D. (@KKab1971) May 8, 2023
Oh my gaaawd is it happening
— twyla rutledge (@twyla1025) May 8, 2023
— SLCole (@SLCole85) May 8, 2023
Run it back @TheRealFrankC_
— Mykell Mathieu (@MykellthePG) May 8, 2023
Let's go @TheRealFrankC_ 1 more championship
— Mike Wallace (@Mikewallace5751) May 8, 2023