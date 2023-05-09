Chiefs fans were abuzz over Chris Jones’ Twitter message to Frank Clark

USA Today’s Touchdown Wire lists former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark as one of the top remaining NFL free agents.

NFL Trade Rumors has Clark slotted as the No. 3 best free agent available to teams.

Could a former Chiefs player be angling to be reunited with Clark? It sure seems like Chris Jones wants Clark to return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“@TheRealFrankC_ Lets finish it..... @Chiefs,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

The Chiefs’ first priority would seem to be working out a long-term deal with Jones, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

After that, could the Chiefs try to bring back Clark? He had 23 1/2 sacks in four seasons with the Chiefs, then added 10 1/2 more in 12 playoff games in KC.

Chiefs fans were abuzz at the thought of Clark, 29, coming back to play alongside Jones. Here is a sample of what they were saying.

