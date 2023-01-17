Chiefs fans relieved referee Carl Cheffers wasn’t assigned KC’s playoff game Saturday

Chiefs fans may not know every NFL referee by sight, but most know one in particular.

Carl Cheffers.

Cheffers has drawn the ire of Chiefs fans for years, including during two games this season. First, his roughing-the-passer call on Chris Jones’ strip sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, led to a rousing chorus of boos at Arrowhead Stadium that lasted nearly an hour.

Last month, the Chiefs were penalized 10 times to four for the Texans in a game worked by Cheffers in Houston.

An even more lopsided penalty disparity in Super Bowl LV had Chiefs fans angry at Cheffers, and then there was the 2017 playoff game against the Steelers. Cheffers flagged the Chiefs for holding, nullifying a game-tying two-point conversion. That irked fans and Travis Kelce (remember the Foot Locker rant?).

Chiefs fans were dreading the thought of Cheffers being assigned to Saturday’s Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.

So many breathed a sigh of relief Monday when the NFL announced the referees for all four divisional playoff games.

Shawn Hochuli will be the referee for the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, while Cheffers will work the Bills-Bengals game in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday.

Here is what Chiefs fans thought about the referee assignments and avoiding Chefffers.

Never thought I would feel so bad for 2 of KC’s rivals — Nathan Morse (@morsecoder20) January 16, 2023

No Cheffers for the Chiefs, love that. — Benjamin Savage (@BenjaminJames86) January 17, 2023

At least we didn’t get stuck with Cheffers. Now we get to see who he wants to play the Chiefs. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/E95YPaK0La — Michael Doremus (@MikeDee80) January 17, 2023