Chiefs fans raise more than $300,000 for children's hospital after win over Bills

Since the Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, Chiefs fans have helped raise more than $300,000 in donations to a local children's hospital in Western New York. Many of the donations were for $13 — the same amount of seconds it took the Chiefs to tie the game against the Bills.

On Thursday, Oishei Children's Hospital tweeted their gratitude to Chiefs fans, saying it received $312,800 from over 15,800 donors. "This team works hard caring for the kids in WNY & your donations help ensure they have all the tools needed to be ready to help," the hospital said.

#ChiefsKingdom our team in the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing thanks you for donating $312,800 from more than 15,800 donors! This team works hard caring for the kids in WNY & your donations help ensure they have all the tools needed to be ready to help ❤️ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QOGKuji8Sc — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 27, 2022

According to CBS affiliate WIVB, Chiefs fan Brett Fitzgerald was the first to propose the donation idea on Facebook. WIVB reported that he initially considered donating to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' foundation, but after hearing about the Bills' fans — affectionately known as the #BillsMafia — donating to other teams' charities, he pivoted to Bills quarterback Josh Allen's foundation, which supports the Oishei Children's Hospital.

"The credit goes to Bills Mafia," he said. "I'm just some guy who put something on the internet."

In December, the Bills Mafia raised over $40,000 for a visual impairment charity "in honor" of the NFL referees who they say missed a pivotal call during a game between the Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens in last year's playoffs, they helped raise more than $400,000 for quarterback Lamar Jackson's charity.

