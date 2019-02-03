Chiefs fans are livid after Tony Gonzalez says Falcons 'made my career'

It takes a lot to break the hearts of a fan base with the reigning NFL MVP and that came a win shy of the Super Bowl, but former tight end Tony Gonzalez gave it his best shot on Saturday night.

After finding out that he was elected to the Hall of Fame, the longtime face of the Kansas City Chiefs told an Atlanta reporter that playing for the Falcons “honestly made my career”

New NFL Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez: “The Falcons.. honestly.. made my career….” pic.twitter.com/5w7TFLRmVE — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 3, 2019





Of course, it goes without saying that #NotAllChiefsFans are angry about the comments. Especially considering Gonzalez was speaking in Atlanta to a local reporter. But Gonzalez played 12 years in Kansas City, racking up more than 10,000 yards and 76 touchdowns — both franchise records. He played in 190 games with the Chiefs compared to 80 over five years with Atlanta.

So why did the Falcons make his career?

“Nothing against Kansas City,” Gonzalez said. “I was there 12 years but only three playoff games. When I got to Atlanta, it’s like all of the sudden you are part of this winning organization. You’re on TV every week doing ‘Monday Night Football,’ ‘Sunday Night Football’ games. I love it here.”

He’s right about Kansas City’s struggles, but, ouch.

It didn’t take long for Chiefs fans to react angrily.

But his career was made in Kansas City and the fans worshipped him. Just seems odd he would say that. Why not just say he loved his time in Atlanta without making it sound like it was better than KC? And the goalpost dunk pic was an odd choice too. Seemed like shade. — Mike Norris (@MikeNorrisLFK) February 3, 2019





I honestly kind of want all evidence of Tony Gonzalez playing for the chiefs erased from Arrowhead? Take his name off the ring of honor. Scratch his name off the record books — Put Landry Shamet in the Louvre (@CowlonFullerton) February 3, 2019





Tony Gonzalez turned his back on the Chiefs fans for 1 playoff win with Atlanta. If you don't want us we dont want you. #ChiefsKindgom — Sam Wieberg (@9Samwise3) February 3, 2019





Tony Gonzalez :”Atlanta made my career” Really? 35 TD’s as a Falcon 76 TD’s as a Chief… GTFOH — Brian Chiles (@brianchiles70) February 3, 2019





I move that we redact Tony Gonzalez's name, number, stats, everything from Arrowhead. His recent remarks are a slap in the face to every @Chiefs fan that has always supported him, especially after being added to The Ring, and breaking his promise to enter the NFL HoF as a Chief. https://t.co/WQXMyASpfZ — Justin Gann (@JustinTGann) February 3, 2019





If the @Chiefs were to take Tony Gonzalez's ring of honor down for basically pushing the Chiefs aside I would totally back them up. — Captain William Corker US Space Force (@WillCorker) February 3, 2019





Tony Gonzalez could slap me in the face and tell me I’m the reason he left the Chiefs for the falcons and I would still love him. Tony Gonzalez is awesome. I just wish he loved us as much as we love him. pic.twitter.com/XSWFfPLntK — Ryan O’Reilly Support Group (@StL_Braveheart) February 3, 2019





For some reason only he knows, Tony Gonzalez keeps igniting and inciting the Chiefs fandom and dissing the team organization. The guy is on some kind of tour right now telling whoever will listen. Total lack of class. — ToothyTile&GGoose (@GoosesTile) February 3, 2019





Tony Gonzalez is my favorite Chief ever and if he goes into the Hall as a Falcon I’m done with him — Osie Enriquez (@TheWizardofOsie) February 3, 2019





Growing up when I did, I basically had two favorite Chiefs players; Derrick Thomas and Tony Gonzalez. I cried when DT died and basically idolized TG. He was the type of player I always wanted to be so it does hurt when he talks more about ATL than KC. — One day my sports teams will win (@Middletron) February 3, 2019





what happened between tony gonzalez and the chiefs? the tweet with him dunking on the arrowhead goalpost as a falcon was one thing, but to say the falcons made his career… pic.twitter.com/wvW7Sspe6K — amber (@WaterlilyRodrig) February 3, 2019





@Chiefs need to take Tony Gonzalez's name off the ring of honor immediately — Dave (@KCDave85) February 3, 2019





I have to go to bed now with the knowledge that Tony Gonzalez, on the night he found out he’s in the NFL Hall of Fame, chose to throw shade at the #Chiefs. I…I just… pic.twitter.com/K9WIBpzOSe — Sam Creagar (@screagar) February 3, 2019





What did the Chiefs do to Tony Gonzalez? Dude is a legend in this town and he’s doing nothing but destroying his legacy here — Trevor Lininger (@RockChalkTL1993) February 3, 2019





It’s hard to imagine the majority of Chiefs fans view Gonzalez as anything more than a legend. It’s hard to blame the fans who are angry with him for his words. Both can be true.

It won’t take away the sting from his comments, though. Fans can endure only so much. Even from their heroes.

