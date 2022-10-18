Chiefs fans have ideas on who KC should add after report of Kelce contract restructure

The NFL Players Association’s salary cap figures shows the Chiefs have $461,833 in cap space, which wouldn’t give the team much wiggle room should it try to swing a trade or sign a free agent.

But the team reportedly got some cap space on Tuesday morning.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the Chiefs restructured tight end Travis Kelce’s contract by converting base salary into a signing bonus. That would open up $3.455 in million in cap room, Yates said in a tweet.

The Chiefs have restructured the contract of All Pro TE Travis Kelce, converting base salary into a signing bonus to clear $3.455M in cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 18, 2022

That report set off speculation among fans that the Chiefs would use the money to bring in another player via trade or free agency.

The Panthers are in rebuild mode after firing coach Matt Rhule, and there are at least three Carolina players that Chiefs fans have mentioned as good fits in Kansas City: defensive end Brian Burns, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Another player linked to the Chiefs: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is a free agent.

Spotrac shows Burns, who had nine sacks last year and four this year, has a base salary of $2.3 million this season (and $16.1 million in 2023). Peter Schrager said on Fox Sports that Carolina would want multiple first-round picks for McCaffrey. On the plus side, McCaffrey has a base salary of $1.035 million this season, NBC Sports reported.

Moore, who has three seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards, has a base salary of just over $1 million this season, Spotrac said, but that jumps to nearly $20 million next season. A poll with an admittedly small number of votes shows Chiefs fans would like to see Beckham in KC.

Here is a bit of what Chiefs fans were saying about potential additions to the team.

Story continues

BRIAN BURNS YOU ARE A KANSAS CITY CHIEF https://t.co/vBm6x8iLec — SkylarThompsonSZN (@MahomesEnjoyer) October 18, 2022

Graphics team to me last night:

"Just in case you need it."



*Travis Kelce restructures contract*







Well, what do you think @obj?#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ooJmcR6JN5 — Chiefs Wire (@TheChiefsWire) October 18, 2022

CMC deal incoming? — Anthony Cervino (@therealNFLguru) October 18, 2022

DJ Moore to the Chiefs… I’m calling it now. Kelce restructured his contract to free up a few mil in cap space Mahomes and DJ Moore together would be unreal — dohloh.eth (@JustinDolloff) October 18, 2022

Welcome to KC Brian Burns... We have some pretty good BBQ here in KC.

Welcome to the Kingdom!!

Try some @GuysSnacks while you're here Brian.



I'm just practicing..... #chiefskingdom — Krypto Runnaz (@XRunnaz) October 18, 2022

@CMC_22 in a @chiefs uniform would be nasty and good for both the team and player Simeon’s hit up Brett tell him get it done #Chiefskingdom — hi, Im Quan (@kiiingquando) October 17, 2022

OBJ was my thought when I heard about Kelce's contract. — :: Ronin 浪人 Butler :: (@NakedRegis) October 18, 2022

OMG KMG WE GOT HIM DJ MOORE IS A CHIEF https://t.co/niB7OgXoJv — () (@RJsAttorney) October 18, 2022

Please be CMC coming over — Pinot Escobar (@Liefio_) October 18, 2022

I WANT BRIAN BURNS ON THE CHIEFS #MAKEITHAPPEN — HaydenGaleski (@GaleskiHayden) October 18, 2022

After seeing the Chiefs free up some cap space, I think they are honestly going to go grab one of these players;



- DJ Moore

- OBJ

- Brian Burns



What do you think? #ChiefsKingdom — Tay (@TurntTayTV) October 18, 2022

Bring me Spider-Burns — Zach The Layman’s iNsIdEr (@thelaymansterms) October 18, 2022

Thats not enough money for CMC, but it is for Burns unless he demands an extension... which can still be back loaded. — 4-2 (@no_1_you_kno) October 18, 2022

Who else wants to see DJ Moore go to the Chiefs — Rtlfaith (@Rtlfaith) October 18, 2022