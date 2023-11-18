Chiefs fans donate to Joe Burrow’s foundation after QB’s season-ending injury

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs might be bitter rivals on the field, but some things transcend football.

The mutual respect between the rivals extends to the fanbases, as noted in the wake of Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury.

Chiefs fan pages have started campaigns to donate to Joe Burrow’s foundation, encouraging $9 donations. One page even wrote this: “My donation. I donated $9 x 3 my to honor Joe Burrow’s 3 wins against us.”

Over on the Facebook page, one commenter wrote the following: “Excellent idea. I did it…I hope we flood them with donations to show we appreciate what he’s done and what he’s doing and wishing Burrow a speedy recovery.”

The majority of the new donations on the foundation’s page are now well-wishers from Chiefs fans with comments like this: “I’m a fan of the cause and a fan of great quarterbacks. I am a diehard Chiefs fan but love the budding rivalry between our two teams. Much love, Joe!”

Get well soon Joe Burrow! Donate here: https://t.co/qmPOR6Dlop pic.twitter.com/R1wXj0zaYD — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@kcchiefsmmz) November 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire