Chiefs fans donate $178,000 to children's hospital with ties to Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made an impression on Kansas City Chiefs fans Sunday. Following the Bills' overtime loss, Chiefs fans donated $178,000 to a children's hospital with ties to Allen.

The fundraising push was supported by the Facebook account "Chiefs Kingdom Memes," which sent out a post vowing to donate $13 — in honor of the Chiefs' 13-second drive in the fourth quarter — to Allen's foundation at Oishei Children's Hospital. Over 10,000 Chiefs fans follow the group. Donations started pouring in, and Chiefs fans quickly raised over $100,000.

After 24 hours, that figure reached $178,000.

An incredible $178,000 from over 9800 donors has been donated in just over 24 hours from #ChiefsKingdom Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids in WNY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wWXvDXxjXF — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 26, 2022

Allen was masterful during the contest, throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns against the Chiefs. The Bills lost after Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown on the first drive in overtime. Allen never touched the ball in overtime, prompting debates over whether the NFL should adjust its rules.

Allen's involvement with Oishei Children's Hospital took a major step forward in 2020 thanks to Bills fans. Buffalo supporters came together to donate to the hospital after finding out Allen led the team to a win the day after his grandmother died. Bills fans quickly raised $150,000, prompting Allen to thank them on Twitter.

At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you. https://t.co/HdhoK0zUp3 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 9, 2020

Those donations led to the formation of the Patricia Allen Fund at the hospital. A month after Bills fans started donating, the fund raised over $1 million.

Chiefs fans decided to pay it forward

Chiefs Kindgom Memes originally intended for fans to donate to a Patrick Mahomes charity, page owner Brett Fitzgerald told WKBW in Buffalo. But after speaking to another fan, Fitzgerald deleted his original post and focused on Allen's charity. That decision was made after Fitzgerald was convinced Bills fans — given their history — would have donated to a Chiefs foundation if the Bills pulled out a win.

Bills fans are often at the center of donations to opposing teams or players. The group donated to charity in honor of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after Jackson left a game against the Bills early due to a concussion. Bills fans also donated $40,000 to a visual impairment charity after NFL officials missed a call.

Other fanbases have copied that playbook. Pittsburgh Steelers fans donated to charities connected to Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson after Carlson hit a field goal that secured a playoff spot for the Steelers.

@steelers please thank your fans who are generously donating to charities I've been involved with! I’ll add some links below for any others who would like to join in on the fun! PLAYOFFS!!! — Daniel Carlson (@DanielCarlson38) January 10, 2022

Chicago Bears fans started a donation push for Andy Dalton's charity after Dalton got injured early in the 2021 NFL season.

It's not the first time Dalton received an outpouring of donations. You may have already guessed, but Bills fans did it first.