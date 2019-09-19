Kansas residents cited after stealing life-size cutout of Patrick Mahomes and crashing car

How popular is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas? He’s so popular fans are willing to break the law in order to get a piece of him.

That might explain why two Kansas citizens decided it would be a good idea to steal a cardboard cutout of Mahomes from a McDonalds. Police in Lawrence, Kansas say a man and woman grabbed the Mahomes cutout from McDonalds, ran out the door and sped away in their car, according to the Associated Press.

Their perfect crime was foiled, however, after the two got into a car accident not too far away from the McDonalds. Officers noticed the cutout sitting in the back of one of the cars — which matched the description of the car that sped away from the McDonalds. One person was treated for minor injuries after the crash.

The man and woman were issued notices to appear for theft, Laurence Police Department spokesperson Patrick Compton told the Lawrence Journal-World.

Mahomes is off to yet another fantastic start after winning the NFL MVP award last season. Through two games, Mahomes leads all quarterbacks with 821 passing yards and 7 touchdowns.

Chiefs fans are rightfully jazzed about that, but that doesn’t excuse breaking the law over a cardboard cutout.

