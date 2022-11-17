Chiefs Fan of the Year nominee shares a favorite moment, inspiration from Patrick Mahomes

As part of the 2022 NFL’s Fan of the Year contest presented by Captian Morgan, the Kansas City Chiefs nominated Dr. Amy Patel, a breast imaging specialist and medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital in Missouri.

Patel’s work, not only as a radiologist, but also as an educator and an assistant professor of radiology at UMKC School of Medicine showed the Chiefs her commitment to the community. She will need to receive the most votes online amongst the other 31 team fan nominations to officially be named the NFL’s Fan of the Year.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. recently sat down with Dr. Patel, who shared her favorite moment after she first became a season ticket holder.

“Honestly, there have been so many incredible memories with the Chiefs,” said Patel. “But the memory that I mean is just really sticking out to my mind — last year we got that Bills and Chiefs game — 13 seconds. I think nobody will ever forget that. I mean, that literally, I do feel is the best game I’ve ever watched when it comes to the Chiefs. I believe now on ESPN, they’re even showing that as one of the best games ever. I literally felt like I was about to have a heart attack just like everybody there, we all had the same feelings. And for what was achieved in such a short period of time and the team unity and coming together, and Mahomes and Kelce and Andy Reid having trust in Mahomes and it was just, words can’t express. I mean, to me, that is the most memorable out of all the years that I’ve watched the Chiefs, I’ve just never seen anything like it.”

Dr. Patel moved back to her hometown to help women achieve equitable breast care access as she saw these disparities in Chillicothe, MO. Growing up in Chillicothe is where she developed her love for the Chiefs, but also fostered her leadership role in the medical field. Mahomes is the player she views as an exceptional example of effective leadership.

“I would love to meet, obviously, Patrick Mahomes,” said Patel. “He’s such a leader on the team and not just his prowess on the field. But I’ve watched his leadership skills. And you know, in my practice and institution, I am in a leadership position. And I feel like I can learn a lot from him. He’s younger than me, but he’s very wise beyond his years. And I think that leadership is a rare skill. And for him to develop the skills at such a young age, I find it really fascinating. So the nerd in me really analyzed, not just the sports aspect, but these qualities such as leadership. So if I met him, I’m pretty sure you know, I would just pass out.”

A relatable reaction for most everyone in Chiefs Kingdom.

For the entire interview with Dr. Patel, tune in to the Chiefs Wire Podcast this Thursday and cast your votes now for 2022 NFL Fan of the Year.

