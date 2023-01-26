Chiefs fan helped Travis Kelce get back a special football he threw in stands Saturday

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne has been in the NFL for 14 seasons, but he had a career first Saturday in Kansas City’s 27-20 Divisional playoff win over the Jaguars.

With Patrick Mahomes having his ankle examined in the locker room, Henne capped a 98-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

That proved to be a crucial score for the Chiefs, and it was Henne’s first career postseason touchdown. That football is something Henne might treasure, right?

But Henne never got the chance.

A fired-up Kelce celebrated the touchdown by throwing the ball into the Arrowhead Stadium stands.

“I think that might be one that he wants to hold on to,” a contrite Kelce said this week on his “New Heights” podcast. “Obviously wasn’t thinking that when I scored.”

Kelce asked the Chiefs fan in possession of the ball if they’d be willing to part with it.

“I’m an absolute idiot,” Kelce said. “If the Chiefs fan that has the football can reach out to the show and we’ll make sure we get you something in exchange, if you’re willing to let me present that to Chad.”

Kelce’s brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, doubted the fan would give up the ball. But hours after the podcast tweeted about the lost memento, it said the fan had been identified.

A person with the Twitter handle Krazykarlsss appears to be the good-hearted Chiefs fan.

Hopefully the Chiefs will share video of the moment Kelce gives the ball to Henne.