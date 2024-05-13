Chiefs facing off against Ravens for first game of 2024 season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are opening up the 2024 season at Arrowhead Stadium by facing off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2023 AFC Championship game rematch will be aired live on KETK at 7:20 p.m. The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl Champions and they beat the Ravens 17 to 10 in their last match up.

To see the season’s full schedule, visit the NFL’s website on May 15.

