Chiefs to face Steelers on Christmas, game to be exclusively streamed on Netflix

The 2024 NFL schedule is set for official release tonight, but the Kansas City Chiefs have already had a few of their most exciting matchups leaked.

After finding out that the defending Super Bowl champions will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, fans were excited to see that the Chiefs are now set to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas day.

Clearly, the league is giving Kansas City top billing for their title defense campaign. It expects the Chiefs to provide an exceptional experience for viewers at every stage of the 2024 season as they endeavor to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Sources: The #Steelers will host the #Chiefs in Week 17 on Christmas Day — a game that will be exclusively on Netflix.🎄🏈 https://t.co/4wDHkurVBS pic.twitter.com/k2eH5tLldY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2024

Kansas City is expected to play the Christmas game on the road, but their matchups in Weeks 1 and 2 will both be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

No team in the NFL will have a bigger target on its back than the Chiefs, and the late-season matchup against the Steelers should prove to be one of the most exciting games on Kansas City’s schedule.

