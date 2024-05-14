Chiefs to face Ravens in 2024 season opener

May 13—Ahead of the NFL schedule release on Wednesday, the league announced Monday morning an AFC Championship rematch for the regular season opener.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 5. The matchup will mark the first time the two teams have faced off since the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game last season.

The back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs will begin their quest for a third consecutive championship in front of their home crowd that night.

The opening night game will also mark the debut of newly-acquired running back Derrick Henry in a Ravens uniform.

The NFL is set to release the entire 2024 regular season schedule for all 32 teams this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.