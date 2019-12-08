Chiefs extend lead to 20-7 before halftime

The Patriots offense got a touchdown to open the game, but the Chiefs have scored the only other points through the first two quarters of Sunday’s game in New England.

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown, Travis Kelce ran for another and Harrison Butker hit a pair of field goals to give the Chiefs a 20-7 halftime lead.

There have been some boos from the home crowd for the Patriots offense as it continues the struggles that we’ve seen regularly over the last few weeks of the season. They had a 55-yard drive that ended with a blocked field goal, but have otherwise punted, failed to convert a fourth down and seen Tom Brady throw his seventh interception of the season.

That takeaway came one play after Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a touchdown and it was followed by Kelce running the ball into the end zone after taking a direct snap as a Wildcat quarterback.

New England beat Kansas City twice last season by building big leads and holding off comeback attempts in the second half. They’ll have to hope this game plays out differently.