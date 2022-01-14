Chiefs expecting Tyreek Hill to play

The Chiefs have ruled out running Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a third consecutive week with a shoulder contusion. Edwards-Helaire missed the team’s divisional round game against the Browns last season with ankle and hip injuries but returned to play the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice Friday, the only player who didn’t get in at least some limited work.

The Chiefs are expecting running back Darrel Williams (toe) and receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) to play Sunday. Hill does not have a designation, while Williams is questionable.

“Yeah, well, I think so,” coach Andy Reid said Friday, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “Unless something happens.”

Hill hurt his right foot while leaping for a pass before pregame warmups last week. He played only 14 snaps and caught one pass for 2 yards.

