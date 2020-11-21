Chiefs expected to sign OL Stefen Wisniewski to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to add a mainstay from their Super Bowl LIV run to the practice squad.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor, the Chiefs intend to sign OL Stefen Wisniewski to the practice squad. Paylor’s report has since been confirmed by The Athletic and The Kansas City Star. Paylor says the team anticipates that Wisniewski will start on the practice squad, but is likely to be promoted to the 53-man roster for the stretch run.

That’s a familiar sentiment as Wisniewski provided crucial depth for Kansas City during the stretch run of last season, starting the final two games of the regular season and all three playoff games including the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are expected to sign G Stefan Wisniewski to the practice squad, a source tells @YahooSports. He’ll start out there and likely be promoted to the active roster for the stretch run. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) November 21, 2020

Wisniewski had his visit with the Chiefs today and is expected to sign to the practice squad once he clears his COVID-19 screening. That means he’ll be in the building next week if all goes well.

The Chiefs have dealt with a number of injuries along the offensive line this season. They currently have two starters on injured reserve in Kelechi Osemele and Mitchell Schwartz. They also lost Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Lucas Niang when both players opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

With Mike Remmers expected to take over for Schwartz as the new starting right tackle, the Chiefs find themselves in need of interior depth. That has opened the perfect opportunity for the return of Wisniewski. He has the ability to serve as depth and can start in a pinch at any of the three interior offensive line positions.

List