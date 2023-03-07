Chiefs expected to release former Seahawks edge Frank Clark

We know the Seahawks are interested in bringing back Bobby Wagner once he officially becomes a free agent next week. Could there be other former Seattle players that might return this offseason? At least one other familiar name is about to become available.

According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Chiefs and former Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark’s agent haven’t been able to agree to a new contract, so they are expected to release him.

Chiefs and Frank Clark’s agent Erik Burkhardt were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations at the combine and the expectation now is that Kansas City will release the 29-year-old DE who is the NFL’s third all-time leading postseason sack… https://t.co/IqjwATIWSt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

Clark was originally a second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2015 NFL draft out of Michigan. He played four seasons and 62 total games in Seattle, totaling 23.5 sacks and 59 quarterback hits. In the four years since he was traded to Kansas City he’s added another 35 sacks and 72 QB hits, making him one of the league’s most-productive pass rushers of the last decade.

The Seahawks do have a need at this spot and Clark will soon be one of the best on the market. On the other hand, Clark will turn 30 over the summer and the 2023 NFL draft class is deep at this position – making a reunion less likely.

Other former Seattle edge rushers that are about to become free agents include Jadeveon Clowney and Carlos Dunlap.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire