Chiefs expect rookie OT Kingsley Suamataia to compete for LT spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia was one of the top offensive tackles on the Kansas City Chiefs’ draft board.

The Chiefs had the 64th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but much like in the first round, they felt like a team was going to jump them for a player that they wanted.

Three OTs were selected before the San Francisco 49ers’ 63rd pick and just to make sure they got who they wanted, the Chiefs traded up one spot to take Suamataia.

“San Francisco had a need at tackle,” assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi said. “And that was really the reason why we traded up for him at that point.”

First-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy was telling friends and family that he would be a Chief before they even selected him. Suamataia’s grandmother made him a lei that was red and gold for his draft night party.

“Just felt relieved, just crying a lot,” Suamataia said about being drafted with family and friends all around him.

“Just a lot of going back like through memories of all the sacrifices everybody put in around the room, in my room that was here, in this conference room. So there’s a lot of emotion, but so grateful and so ready to be a Chief.”

Head coach Andy Reid is a notable BYU alum so getting this athletic 21-year-old on the roster was a no-brainer for him.

“He loves his BYU guys,” Suamataia said. “Just being able to talk with Coach Reid, it just felt like home already. It felt like sitting at home and just chilling with one of my uncles. So it was so chill, it was so fun.”

Suamataia’s bloodline has a pedigree in the NFL.

His cousin, Detroit Lions left tackle Penei Sewell, just signed a four-year, $112 million contract extension. Sewell’s brother Noah is a linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Another Sewell brother, Nephi, is a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints.

Suamataia is also related to Los Angeles Rams All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua.

“It runs in the bloodline, it runs deep. So I’m just so grateful and blessed to be the next one up right now,” he said.

On Suamataia’s top 30 visit to Kansas City, he ran into star defensive tackle Chris Jones who thought he was a 26 or 27-year-old free agent.

Jones’s reaction to figuring out Suamataia was on a rookie visit: “Goshdamn you’re big!”

Jones’s reaction was in the same light when Suamataia told him he recently turned 21 in January: “Oh my God!”

“This is Chris Jones, the Bear himself,” Suamataia said about the interaction with fervent enthusiasm. “Just being able to shake his hand and talk to him, chop it up for a little bit was pretty dope.”

While Borgonzi points out his inconsistencies that need work in his game, he expects Suamataia to compete with second-year left tackle Wanya Morris for the starting left tackle position.

“That’s exactly why I brought him in, you know, to provide competition,” Borgonzi said. “All these guys have things they can do to develop and we felt like bringing in competition is the best thing for these young guys. Brings out the best in all of them.”

Suamataia started 12 games at right tackle as a freshman in 2022 and 11 games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2023. He is also ambidextrous and a former boxer, able to write the same with both hands.

“I think I’m going to fit perfectly,” he said.

“Come in as a rookie and get ready to work. Wherever (offensive line) Coach (Sndy) Heck needs me at and Coach Andy needs me. I can play both ways, right and left. So wherever they can fit me in and get ready to work, I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get that job.”

