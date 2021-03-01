Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes will be ready for training camp, hopeful for offseason work

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach provided an update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ outlook for the offseason during a Monday press conference.

Mahomes hurt his toe during the playoffs and had surgery to repair the injury after the team’s loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Veach said that Mahomes is looking at a recovery timeline of about three months and the team believes he will be “good to go” for training camp this summer.

It’s unclear what the rest of the offseason program is going to look like at this point. Veach said the team’s hopeful that Mahomes would be able to take part in a June minicamp if that is back on after last year’s fully virtual offseason work.

Veach also said that the team hopes tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz are ready during training camp. Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game and Schwartz had back surgery last month after missing much of the 2020 season. Both were missed against the Bucs in the Super Bowl and their return would be a plus to keeping Mahomes healthy.

Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes will be ready for training camp, hopeful for offseason work originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

