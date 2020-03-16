The Chiefs will be holding onto one member of their Super Bowl-winning offense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will exercise their option on running back Damien Williams‘ contract for the 2020 season. Williams is set to make $2.3 million in salary and bonuses this year.

Williams missed five games with injured ribs last season and ran 111 times for 498 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. He also caught 30 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams added 46 carries for 196 yards and four touchdowns and 11 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason. His touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl put the Chiefs ahead of the 49ers and a 38-yard scoring run a short time later accounted for the final points in a 31-20 win.

Chiefs will exercise option on Damien Williams’ contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk