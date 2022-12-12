Chiefs executive Tim Terry attending NFL’s front office accelerator program this week

The NFL is hosting a continuation of their front office accelerator program at the league meetings this week from Dec. 13-14. A member of the Kansas City Chiefs football operations staff will once again be in attendance for the event.

Tim Terry attended the inaugural event at the May league meetings alongside Eric Bieniemy. He’s since been promoted from Senior Director of Pro Scouting to Director of Player Personnel / Pro Scouting. The event seeks to bring diverse groups of front-office candidates together for leadership development and networking opportunities.

“Club owners and executives are focused on building on the successful momentum of our Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program by continuing to engage with and develop this group of talented men and women,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, via press release.

This time around, the league has curated special content sessions with football operations experts, businessmen and academic leaders with the goal of preparing participants for future front-office opportunities.

With the NFL’s 2022 NFL season approaching its close, changes are on the horizon in front offices. It makes sense to get potential GM candidates in front of owners in an event like this at this particular time.

“The goal of our Accelerator Program is to foster relationships between owners and potential candidates for front office positions,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II, via press release. “Both the clubs and the Accelerator participants understand the importance of the exposure, professional development and networking opportunities of the Accelerator.”

The league hopes that the continuation of these development and networking events will fortify a diverse pipeline of executives and head-coaching candidates in the league moving forward.

