Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy endorses Bengals legend Willie Anderson for Hall of Fame

The Cincinnati Bengals hope that Thursday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class reveal includes the legendary Willie Anderson.

And the team isn’t the only one hoping to see it.

Anderson is one of 15 modern-era finalists and as one of the best offensive tackles of his generation feels long overdue for enshrinement.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy agrees after being asked whether Anderson deserves the nod.

“Of course he is,” Bieniemy said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “First of all, he played at a high level his whole entire career. He played against some dominant players and he did a heck of job of keeping the quarterback upright and in that time, too, he also blocked for some dominating runners.”

Call it small proof anyone with an understanding of the game knows Anderson should get his gold jacket.

Anderson seemed a bit lost in an offensive lineman logjam that has cleared in recent years. And as more respect gets paid to dominant right tackles given their importance in all facets too, he’s started to break through.

The Bengals could be fortunate enough to see two enshrinements at the NFL Honors, with the legendary Ken Riley one of three senior candidates.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire