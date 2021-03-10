Chiefs engaged in pre-draft conversations with Kansas State EDGE Wyatt Hubert

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to meet with prospects virtually ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, this time showing what appears to be significant interest in a prospect with ties to the area.

Kansas State EDGE Wyatt Hubert grew up just outside of Topeka, Kansas. He had his Pro Day on Tuesday, for which a Chiefs scout was present. He put up an impressive performance, running an eye-popping 7-second three-cone. For an athlete that measured at 6-2 and 265 pounds, that number is exceptional. He also recorded a 31-inch vertical jump and believes that he had a good on-field workout for scouts.

Following his Pro Day, Hubert met with the media and revealed that he’d already had multiple pre-draft conversations with Kansas City. He even has another visit with the Chiefs scheduled for Friday. He seemed pretty excited about the prospect of playing for Kansas City and learning from Chiefs DE Frank Clark.

#KState's Wyatt Hubert says he has had conversations with the #Chiefs. Says he has another setup for Friday. Says it would be "awesome" to play for Kansas City. Mentions that he would love to learn from DE Frank Clark. Grew up an hour from Arrowhead Stadium. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) March 9, 2021

Hubert is certainly an intriguing prospect in this class, some even think he’s among one of the more underrated edge rushers. He has the versatility to play in a 4-3 scheme with his hand in the dirt or play as a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker. Teams are going to have some concerns about his arm length as he measured in with just 30-inch arms at the Senior Bowl. The arm length didn’t seem to limit him during the week of practice at the All-Star game, though.

Story continues

In 2020, Hubert appeared in 10 games for the Wildcats, recording 27 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass defended and a blocked kick. Those were career highs for tackles for loss and sacks during an abbreviated season. He was also the only player in the conference to receive a unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 selection on defense.

Hubert has the makings of a sub-package rusher at the next level, at least initially, but there’s potential for more here. He’s very assignment sound when asked to contain and play the run. He gives relentless effort on every snap and he’s good at establishing a plan of attack against his opponents.

If the interest here is genuine, look for Hubert to be an option for the Chiefs on Day 2.

List