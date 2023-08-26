Chiefs end preseason with home win over Cleveland Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The preseason is officially over for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs delivered a 33-32 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game.

FOX4 Sports: Read more Chiefs, Royals, Sporting, Current news

One of the main storylines that has emerged out of this offseason is the backup quarterback battle that may have tilted back into favor of veteran Blaine Gabbert.

Shane Buechele started at quarterback for Patrick Mahomes and had two interceptions on two of his first three drives against the Browns’ first-string defense and second-string defense.

The first interception was to former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill who returned it for a touchdown.

Buechele came back after those interceptions to lead a nine-play touchdown drive against the Browns’ second-string defense that ended with a fade to wide receiver Justyn Ross. Buechele ended the day with a TD, two picks and 89 yards on 8 for 17 passing.

Gabbert entered the game and led a touchdown drive near the end of the first half but also threw a pick-six to end the half at 29-16.

In the second half, he threw a beautiful 43-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Smith-Marsette has probably been one of the revelations of the preseason. He ended the day with 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Thanks to a Dicaprio Bootle interception, QB Chris Oladokun threw a touchdown to tight end Matt Bushman and safety Justin Reid’s PAT gave the Chiefs the lead.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu might have had the best day of any defensive player. He garnered a sack, a tackle for loss and three quarterback hits in his extended time in the game.

He has a six-game suspension to start the season and has played at least more than a quarter of every preseason game.

Chiefs prepare for last preseason game without DT Chris Jones

Also of note on defense, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton started the game and played in the first couple of drives of the game. Rookie defensive back Chamarri Conner started the game at nickel corner for a few drives before moving to safety.

Conner has steadily improved this offseason and could see significant playing time this season.

The Chiefs have a week off before they open the NFL season at home against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sep. 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.