Chiefs elevate two practice squad players for Week 4 vs. Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ruled out K Harrison Butker for the Week 4 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As a result, the team has elevated K Matthew Wright from the practice squad. Wright was signed early this week after the team released former backup kicker Matt Ammendola. He spent 14 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, where he was 21-of-24 field goals and 13-of-15 extra points.

He’ll be the team’s kicker in Week 4 against the Buccaneers, with Justin Reid serving as the team’s emergency kicker should something happen to Wright in the game.

We have ruled out K Harrison Butker for Sunday's game. We activated Practice Squad players LB Elijah Lee and K Matthew Wright via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/Rj2oYaFTAi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 1, 2022

The Chiefs also elevated LB Elijah Lee to the 53-man roster for the second time this season. Lee was released from the 53-man roster and signed to the practice squad this past week. He’ll likely be active and play a key role for the team on special teams against the Bucs.

In addition to the announcements on practice squad elevations, the team announced that Chiefs offensive assistant Dan Williams will not be traveling to Tampa for the game due to personal reasons. Offensive quality control coach Porter Ellett will fill in for Williams on the sideline against the Buccaneers.

