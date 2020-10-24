Chiefs elevate two players for Week 7 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have elevated a pair of players ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Denver Broncos.

One of the new features of NFL practice squads during the 2020 season is the ability to elevate two players to the active roster. Players are designated as “COVID-19 replacements” or elevated using the “Standard Elevation” addendum. When the game is over the players simply go back to the practice squad. The one catch is that this can only be used twice on a player before they’re subject to waivers.

This week marks the first week all season that the Chiefs have elevated their two allotted players according to the NFL’s official transaction report. First, they elevated WR Marcus Kemp using the “Standard Elevation.” Kemp was also elevated last week, so this would be the last time Kansas City would be allowed to elevate the special teams ace in such a fashion.

In addition to Kemp, the team elevated OL Danny Isidora. Isidora was the only player the Chiefs protected on the practice squad earlier in the week. The team, of course, is shorthanded along the offensive line with injuries to Mitchell Schwartz and Kelechi Osemele.

Isidora first joined the team in September as a member of the practice squad. He was a former fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and has spent some time with Miami Dolphins as well. The 6-3 and 306-pound offensive lineman has spent most of his career, NFL and college, playing the guard position. That’ll likely be the area that he’s prepared to fill in if the Chiefs suffer another injury.