Chiefs to elevate TE Matt Bushman for Thursday's game

There's been no definitive word on whether or not Travis Kelce will be available for Thursday's season opener.

But if he's not, the Chiefs will have another tight end available for the gameday roster.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kansas City is elevating Matt Bushman off the practice squad for the matchup against Detroit.

Bushman entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He spent most of the season on the Raiders’ practice squad and appeared in two games but was released in December. He then signed with Kansas City’s practice squad. He suffered a fractured clavicle with the Chiefs in the 2022 preseason and was subsequently released from injured reserve with an injury settlement. But he came back to the club’s practice squad in December and has been with the team ever since.

Bushman caught four passes for 54 yards with a touchdown in this year's preseason.

We may not know the Chiefs' final decision on Kelce playing until inactives are released 90 minutes before Thursday's kickoff.