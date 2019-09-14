Chiefs elevate Byron Pringle to the active roster, waive Tremon Smith

With Tyreek Hill out, the Chiefs need another receiver. They got one by bringing Byron Pringle back to the active roster.

Pringle has gone from making the 53-man roster to playing in the Week One win over the Jaguars (three snaps) to released by the Chiefs to signed to the practice squad to now re-elevated to the active roster.

To make room for Pringle, the Chiefs released defensive back Tremon Smith. A sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2018, he was drafted as a cornerback, moved to running back in the 2019 offseason, moved back to cornerback, and now moved off the roster.

Smith also returned 33 kickoffs as a rookie, averaging 26.8 yards per return. He had been the team’s primary kickoff returner to start the 2019 season. They’ll now need to designate another one before Sunday’s game at Oakland.