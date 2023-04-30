Chiefs earn ‘A-‘ grade from Touchdown Wire for 2023 NFL draft class

On the surface, it appears that the Kansas City Chiefs have landed another talented group of prospects via the NFL draft. If you need a reminder of all seven players selected by the team, check here.

Our friend Doug Farrar over at Touchdown Wire provided grades for all 32 NFL teams. After landing a dynamo draft class a year ago, Farrar thinks that Brett Veach might have followed it up with a similarly successful draft class. He even thinks it could be a “re-run” from 2022 and gave the team an “A-” grade.

Take a look at some of what he had to say down below:

The defending Super Bowl champs started out with a bang getting Felix Anudike-Uzomah with their first pick. Anudike-Uzomah had eight sacks and 46 total pressures last season for the Wildcats, and he’s exactly the kind of speed-to-power pass-rusher defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prefers. Rashee Rice fits right in as the speed receiver who Patrick Mahomes can hit downfield — he caught 18 passes of 20 or more air yards on 40 targets last season for 566 yards and four touchdowns. Wanya Morris was Anton Harrison’s bookend for the Sooners, and he might be able to fit in at right tackle here sooner than later. If there’s a steal here, it’s Keondre Coburn in the sixth round. He’s a 6-foot-2, 332-pound tackle who can plug up run lanes and get after the quarterback, aligning him with another Spagnuolo preference.

The first three picks for Kansas City all have the potential to become immediate impact players with the Chiefs. It also appears that the team landed some steals during Day 3, just as they did a season ago. The full impact of the draft class might not be realized until the team finds itself lifting the Lombardi Trophy once again.

