Chiefs take early lead in Germany

The Chiefs' offense is off to a good start in Germany.

Patrick Mahomes was never off-target on the opening drive against the Dolphins, marching the Chiefs down the field on a 75-yard drive that ended with Mahomes hitting Rashee Rice for an 11-yard touchdown.

A pass from Mahomes to Justin Watson in the end zone on the play before that was initially ruled a touchdown but overturned to incompletion when replays showed the ball hit the ground before the diving Watson possessed it. That was Mahomes' only incompletion.

On the first drive Mahomes was 5-for-6 for 71 yards. Noah Gray, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skye Moore and Travis Kelce all caught passes, in addition to Rice.

Now the Dolphins will try to answer.