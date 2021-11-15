The Chiefs are off to an early lead on Sunday Night Football.

After Kansas City and Las Vegas traded punts to open the game, the Chiefs went 89 yards in 11 plays, opening the scoring with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 8-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs faced only one third down on the possession, which Mahomes converted with an 11-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson had to exit during the second drive due to injury and Desmond Trufant came on to replace him. Trufant was then the closest in coverage on the Hill touchdown, with Hill losing the corner as he ran his route in the end zone.

Mahomes has started the contest 8-of-9 passing for 86 yards.

Chiefs take early 7-0 lead with Patrick Mahomes pass to Tyreek Hill originally appeared on Pro Football Talk