Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII is most-watched ever after confusion over Nielsen Ratings

After some initial confusion about the Nielsen Ratings, the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched ever.

According to Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Nielsen has updated the viewership numbers from 113 million to 115.1 million.

Nielsen is issuing the new record number after a review revealed irregularities in the encoding that enables Nielsen’s measurement of TV viewing and unspecified issues with out-of-home measurement of Super Bowl LVII.

Fox previously stated that viewership for February’s game was 113 million viewers. With the newly updated figure, Fox’s audience rose 2% over the 112.3 million for NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI last year.

The new number tops the previous record of 114.4 million viewers for NBC Sports’ coverage of the New England Patriots’ win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles stick to the motto of reloading the trenches in early 2024 NFL mock drafts Tyler Steen looking to continue Alabama-Georgia rivalry during competitive Eagles' practices Watch: Jalen Hurts, Eagles greet D'Andre Swift on his first day at NovaCare Complex What the Eagles can incorporate from Kirby Smart's defensive scheme at Georgia NFL Draft: Eagles 2023 undrafted rookie free agent tracker

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire