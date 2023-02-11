Chiefs and Eagles final preparations before Super Bowl LVII
Both teams are going through their final preparations for Super Bowl LVII with history being made even before kickoff. Plus the latest on the halftime show.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row and identified the top potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
The 49ers faced both the Eagles and the Chiefs this season, so that makes 49ers tight end George Kittle a good person to talk to about who will have an edge in Super Bowl LVII. Kittle fielded that question during a Friday visit to PFT Live and his answer focused on another member of the [more]
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 last night, but heres a look ahead at the stacked list of potential finalists for 2024.
Here's our list of game props we're betting for the Super Bowl.
Bettors continue flocking to the Eagles.
Here’s the playoff breakdown of how much money each Chiefs player has earned to date this postseason ... and can make for winning Super Bowl LVII.
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
Scottie Scheffler fired seven birdies in a seven-under-par 64 on Friday to take a two-shot clubhouse lead over Jon Rahm as the two chase Rory McIlroy's number one ranking at the Phoenix Open.World number two Scheffler, the defending champion in Phoenix, had a 10-under-par total of 132 and Spain's third-ranked Rahm was his nearest rival in the clubhouse after a five-under-par 66 for 134.
The NFL presented its awards for the season at its annual NFL Honors night.
Jayson Tatum entered the history books Friday night by becoming the first NBA player ever to reach an impressive career milestone before his 25th birthday
Players react to the news that Tiger Woods will play next week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera.
It's almost time for Super Bowl LVII. Here are our predictions for the big game. By Dave Zangaro