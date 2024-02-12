Advertisement

Will the Chiefs' dynasty turn them into villains? | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss whether Kansas City’s success will make them the bad guys of the NFL like New England’s dynasty did for the Patriots. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.