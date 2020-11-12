Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton named to PFF Midseason All-Rookie Team

The cat is out of the bag on Kansas City Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton.

The undrafted free agent signee from Division II Missouri S&T has quietly been thriving among the NFL’s defensive rookies. He accomplished the improbable in making it to the NFL and earning a spot on the 53-man roster of the reigning Super Bowl champions. Now, it’s Wharton’s superior play that is earning praise.

The folks at Pro Football Focus have named Wharton to their Midseason All-Rookie team. He’s the only Chiefs rookie named to the team and they’ve had several standouts such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire, L’Jarius Sneed and Mike Danna. Here’s a look at what PFF’s Michael Renner wrote about the Chiefs’ standout rookie:

“Wharton has been quite the find for the Chiefs this season as a sub-package player. The undersized defensive tackle has received a bigger role in the past three weeks and responded with eight pressures over that span. He plays with terrific leverage and already has 10 stops in the run game on 91 run-defense snaps, as well.”

Wharton might be undersized, but he’s a superior athlete. Chiefs fans have seen that athleticism on full display numerous times this season as he’s worked his way up to a more significant role. He’s also been praised for his work ethic and mastery of the playbook. He came in ready to work like a professional and the coaching staff recognized that.

Wharton saw his season-high in snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 with 50 snaps. He continues to impress in those opportunities too. This rookie should be in line for a large helping of snaps as Kansas City makes the final push for the playoffs and another Super Bowl title.

