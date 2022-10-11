Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton exits game vs. Raiders with knee injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with an injury to DT Tershawn Wharton in the Week 5 game against Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football.”

On the Raiders’ second offensive possession, Wharton came up limping and quickly hobbled off to the sideline. He met with trainers who were examining his right knee before they eventually opted to cart him back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The team very quickly ruled Wharton out of the game with a knee injury, which is never a good sign as it pertains to the severity of the injury.

DT Tershawn Wharton is out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/t5qcPD7TjQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2022

Defensive tackle is one of the deeper positions for Kansas City, but they’re a little short-handed there right now in this game. Mike Danna plays some defensive tackle and he’s ruled out of the game. The only players available who play the position are Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders. That’s something to keep in mind as the game goes on.

