Chiefs DT Keondre Coburn spoke about giving his all in the preseason opener

The excitement for many NFL rookies leading into their first preseason game is a unique experience as they start their professional journey. The new players expect more time on the field during these games for evaluation and much-needed experience.

A rookie who is excited about this opportunity is Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Keondre Coburn. The former Texas Longhorns star has a big personality and an even bigger desire to prove himself on the field, even if only in a preseason game. Coburn revealed to the media his eagerness to play in an NFL game after Wednesday’s practice.

“When my name is called, ‘Keondre Coburn’, [I’ll] go on the field and play when I got to play,” said Coburn, “I mean, I’ve been practicing this since training camp, but [I’ve] just been training for when my name is called, it’s time to play and be ready.”

Coburn has built a bond with offensive lineman Trey Smith over their college rivalry and has also earned praise for his work ethic in camp.

“I mean, here’s my first NFL game, the first game in this league, so it will be [a] serious [test] for me,” Coburn explained. “Every game will be serious. So I’m gonna go in there and play. It’s just like it’s my last. I mean, that’s all I can do is just give it my all.”

Coburn’s energy in training camp has made him popular among the veterans. He is still working on his technique but is focused on improving and impressing the coaching staff.

