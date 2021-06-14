Chiefs DT Jarran Reed says Tershawn Wharton ‘isn’t talked about enough’

One of the newest members of the Kansas City Chiefs defense is well on the way to getting adjusted to his new team and his new teammates. So far nothing has been too out of the ordinary for DT Jarran Reed, who comes to the Chiefs by way of the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

“There’s nothing much different,” Reed told reporters last Thursday. “I watched film on (the Chiefs) beforehand and of course everybody watches the Chiefs and they’re good. It’s the same thing I expected.”

One thing that has stood out to Reed is the performance of Chiefs second-year DT Tershawn Wharton. In 2020, Wharton joined Kansas City out of D-II Missouri Science and Tech. He earned an opportunity on the 53-man roster outright after impressing in meetings and training camp.

“Turk (Tershawn) Wharton is the one I think isn’t talked about enough,” Reed said. “He’s a great player, up and coming, second-year player, he’s going to be really good.”

Wharton played 48% of the defensive snaps for the Chiefs in 2020, boasting elite athleticism and a high motor. The 6-3, 280-pound defensive tackle finished the season appearing in all 16 regular-season games, earning his lone start in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He recorded 27 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 22 total pressures as rookie.

Reed seems to be impressed with his new teammate early on in the offseason program. The pads haven’t come on yet, but the two have spent some time working together during OTAs these past three weeks. If Wharton can continue to grow and have a breakout performance in his second year, he could help cement the defensive tackle rotation in Kansas City as one of the best in the league.

