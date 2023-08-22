Chiefs DT Danny Shelton appreciates competition on defensive line

The battles for the Kansas City Chiefs’ final roster spots will be displayed this weekend as the team suits up for their last preseason game. The absence of all-pro defensive lineman Chris Jones has forced the defense to use various combinations up front, and the preseason finale could answer many questions moving forward.

Chiefs defensive tackle Danny Shelton was a former first-round selection who has bounced around the league since 2015. He played on the New England Patriots’ 2018 Super Bowl championship team and understood the importance of a motivated defensive unit. He spoke with reporters following Monday’s practice about the energy of the Chiefs’ defensive line.

“I just felt great being out there. Running with the guys. You know, we had a great group of guys, young guys, everybody’s competitive,” Shelton said. “I was telling Coach Cullen during training camp, I was impressed with just how everybody came prepared during training camp and just upped the competition level. So being out there, it was fun to compete with everybody.”

Shelton was on the Chiefs practice squad last season and hopes to be on the main roster this year. He wants to contribute on the field for a Super Bowl title.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire