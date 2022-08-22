Chiefs DT Chris Jones slides five spots in NFL Top 100 Players list for 2022

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones has been the first player on the team named to the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022.

Jones came in at No. 39 on the list this year, which marked his fourth time making the list. It’s also his third-best ranking on the list. He previously came in at No. 36 (2019), No. 52 (2020) and No. 34 (2021).

The 2021 NFL season, wasn’t the best for Jones. He started the season playing out of position at the defensive end spot. He’d start just 14 regular season games after dealing with a wrist injury that kept him out a few weeks early in the season. In total, Jones recorded just 27 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine sacks and 34 total pressures on the year. He was much better once the team traded for Melvin Ingram and moved him back to defensive tackle on the regular.

Jones received some high praise from opponents and former teammates alike during NFL Network’s reveal.

“When he’s inside at 3-technique, he’s about as good as you’re going to see,” Eagles C Jason Kelce said of Jones. “He has just this overwhelming amount of power and you have to respect it all times.”

“He’s one of the most talented big men that I’ve ever been around,” former Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu said. “I think Aaron Donald is in a world of his own, but I think like Chris Jones is a close second.”

Expect a few more Chiefs players like Joe Thuney, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to land on the list as more players are revealed.

