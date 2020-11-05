Report: Chiefs place DT Chris Jones on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs placed defensive tackle Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, per ESPN’s Field Yates and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Chiefs have placed star DT Chris Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2020

The list is for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Chiefs close facility because of positive test

The Chiefs were one of a handful of teams on Thursday that closed their facility due to COVID-19 concerns. They announced that a team staffer had tested positive for the virus and they would conduct all meetings virtually. The organization began following NFL’s safety protocols, which includes contact tracing.

The Indianapolis Colts also had a staffer test positive. The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears each had players test positive for COVID-19, resulting in the closing of their respective facilities.

Will Chris Jones play vs. Panthers?

Chris Jones was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File) More

Kansas City (7-1) is scheduled to host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Whether Jones is activated off the list before that depends on of he is a “high risk” close contact to a person who tested positive. The NFL laid out new rules late last month for those in contact with a person who tested positive.

If the player is a “high risk” close contact, he must remain on the list “until at least five days have passed since the date on which the player was last in contact with the infected individual.” That date could be earlier in the week since the incubation period of the disease is a few days.

This post will be updated.

More from Yahoo Sports: