Chiefs DT Chris Jones named NFL’s best interior defensive lineman

Just a week after earning praise from Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell as the NFL’s most disruptive pass-rusher from 3-technique, Chris Jones is earning praise as the NFL’s best interior defensive lineman.

Farrar revealed his list of the NFL’s 11 best interior defensive linemen heading into 2023. With a down year from Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald in 2022, Jones was able to finally claim the top spot for his own. In doing so, he met the three criteria of displaying gap versatility, different ways to get to the ball (and quarterback), along with the ability to stop the run.

After a brief recap of Jones’ college to NFL pedigree, Farrar delved into what makes Jones the best at what he does:

Jones has been a force multiplier in Steve Spagnuolo’s defenses ever since, but the 2022 season saw him raise the bar to an even higher degree. Jones bagged his second Super Bowl ring in a season that saw him total 17 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 63 quarterback hurries, and 35 stops. Nobody in the NFL who was throwing their weight at opposing blockers from the inside was better than Jones last year. And while Jones was great from every gap, he was specifically amazing when aligned in a 3-tech role, to the guard’s outside shoulder. This is the “rock star” alignment for interior pass-rushers, and you need a combination of speed off the snap, explosiveness through gaps, and fearsome strength to re-direct blockers. Last season, Jones totaled 42 pressures from 3-tech alignments — Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons ranked second with 30.

Included were clips of Jones’ making Bengals’ Max Scharping look silly rushing outside of his shoulder and a speedy inside rush against Broncos’ Graham Glasgow. There is also, of course, a play where he knifed into the backfield, beating an offensive lineman to his spot and dropping Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker for a big loss. You can find that film and interior defensive linemen ranked 2 through 11 at Touchdown Wire.

Jones truly is the lynchpin of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, which is one of the reasons we also named him as the Chiefs’ non-QB MVP. As Jones continues to rack up the offseason praise, fans will be monitoring his situation closely as talks surrounding a contract extension ramp up with training camp less than two weeks away.

